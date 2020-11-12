Robin Bleach actively continues to disinfect public spaces

LAHORE - Reckitt Benckiser Hygiene Home Pakistan Limited, makers of Harpic and Robin Bleach, continue to protect the country against COVID-19 through their ongoing disinfection drives.

To achieve their vision of a cleaner and safer Pakistan, RB has partnered with several educational institutes and hospitals including the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) to help disinfect the premises to ensure the safety of students and the people of Pakistan. This collaboration marks a total of 79 places disinfected by Robin Bleach, including 65 education institutions and 14 hospitals.

Talking about this, Dr. S Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director IBA said, “As the year ends, the threat of COVID-19 is still looming on our heads. It is unfortunate how the pandemic affected the academic year for students. Robin’s effort of disinfecting public spaces especially educational institutes is a great step in ensuring that our students are safe and can get back to their normal academic lives.”

Pledging resources towards disinfecting public spaces, RB earlier announced a collaboration with the Government’s frontline organization, NATIONAL DISASTER MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY (NDMA) as part which, NDMA helped the company to identify and conduct disinfection at various locations. To maintain the effectiveness of the disinfection process, RB has used state of the art equipment and its high-quality disinfection brand, Robin Bleach; a sodium hypochlorite-based product being used in compliance with WHO standards* around disinfection. Robin Bleach is known to be effective against the COVID-19 germ as well as against 99.9% of other illness-causing germs.

“As the second wave of COVID-19 hits Pakistan, schools, colleges, and institutions need not only to disinfect regularly but also provide confidence to the parents that it’s been done professionally using quality products. As a responsible corporate citizen, we aim to help the country get back on its feet. Thus, through our legacy brands like Robin, we will continue to provide for a safer and hygienic environment for people to safely go back to their routine lives, in compliance with all SOPs. Robin is open to more such partnerships with public and private institutes like to help build the disinfection regimen. We are a resilient nation and together we can fight to end COVID-19,” comments Akbar Ali Shah, Country Manager of Reckitt Benckiser Pakistan.

Focussing on facilities that do not have resources to conduct hygiene drives, Robin Bleach has already disinfected 65 schools across Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad including SOS chain, Government, NJV School, and Hostel; and 14 hospitals including Sindh Govt. Children’s Hospital, Liaquatabad Hospital & Maternity Home, and Al Khidmat Hospital New Karachi inculcating the importance of regularly disinfecting both public and private spaces. For any further queries regarding partnerships and disinfection drives, the RB team can be reached out on our customer care portal 0800-22273 or ccare.pk@rb.com