Robbery at Ferozepur Road toll plaza near Kasur
LAHORE – Police in Punjab capital are searching for armed men caught on surveillance holding up toll booth staff reportedly at the Lilyani Toll Plaza on Ferozepur Road.
Surveillance video shows at least four men blocking the traffic passing through the toll entry/exit point before brandishing their weapons.
Two of them, wearing face masks, are seen holding shotguns aimed at the staff and passersby, while their accomplices take the money out of lockers.
The toll plaza near Mustafabad Canal on the Ferozepur Road is just 15 kms from the city Kasur, and the toll has been set in Rs20 to Rs120 range, from a car to a heavy trailer, every time a vehicle passes through it.
This story will be updated as soon we have more information.
