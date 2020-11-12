Bollywood actor Asif Basra found dead at Dharamshala residence

07:11 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
Bollywood actor Asif Basra found dead at Dharamshala residence
Share

Bollywood actor Asif Basra, known for starring in hit movies including “Kai Po Che!” and “Jab We Met”, died on Thursday, reported Hindustan TImes.

The 52-year-old was found hanging at his residence in the Himachal Pradesh state.

“Asif Basra committed suicide today morning. The body has gone for post-mortem. It will be done tomorrow. There is no suicide note,” Senior Superintendent of Police Kangra Vimukt Ranjan said in an interview to the Indian media.

According to the publication, the authorities are investigating the case and further details are expected.

May his soul rest in peace!

Stay tuned for further updates.

More From This Category
Bollywood actor Asif Basra found dead at ...
07:11 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
Romaisa Khan receives huge fan support after ...
04:23 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
Wasim and Shaniera Akram lament over child abuse ...
03:59 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
Maryam Nawaz is a spitting image of Halime ...
03:26 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
TikToker Zulqarnain Sikander comes under fire for ...
02:40 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
Hareem Farooq shares her views on Feminism
02:25 PM | 12 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood actor Asif Basra found dead at Dharamshala residence
07:11 PM | 12 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr