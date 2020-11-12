Bollywood actor Asif Basra found dead at Dharamshala residence
Bollywood actor Asif Basra, known for starring in hit movies including “Kai Po Che!” and “Jab We Met”, died on Thursday, reported Hindustan TImes.
The 52-year-old was found hanging at his residence in the Himachal Pradesh state.
“Asif Basra committed suicide today morning. The body has gone for post-mortem. It will be done tomorrow. There is no suicide note,” Senior Superintendent of Police Kangra Vimukt Ranjan said in an interview to the Indian media.
According to the publication, the authorities are investigating the case and further details are expected.
May his soul rest in peace!
Stay tuned for further updates.
