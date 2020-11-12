PDM gets permission to hold Peshawar rally
PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has granted permission to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to hold a rally in Peshawar on November 22 (Sunday).
The PDM provincial spokesperson, in a statement issued yesterday, said that the district administration of Peshawar has allowed opposition parties to hold a public gathering on November 22 at Dilzak chowk. The rally will begin at 11:00 am.
The PDM, an alliance of major opposition parties, has been rallying against the federal government and so far held three public gatherings in Gujranwala, Karachi and Quetta.
The alliance is set to hold its fourth rally in the capital of northwestern province.
