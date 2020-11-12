Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations at LoC
06:21 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's Foreign Office on Thursday summoned a senior Indian diplomat on Thursday to register the country's strong protest over ceasefire violations (CFVs) by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control yesterday.

In a statement issued today, FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said one innocent civilian was seriously injured in the indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Rakhchikri Sector of the LoC.

He said the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

This year, he added, India has committed 2660 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 20 shahadats and serious injuries to 203 innocent civilians.        

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

