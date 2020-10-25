Pakistan reports 9 new deaths, 832 fresh cases of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus claimed 9 more lives in the country over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 6,737.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 832 fresh infections surfaced when 28,724 samples were tested during this period, lifting the national tally of cases to 327,895.

Around 310,491 people have recovered from the disease so far. There are a total of 10,668 active cases of Covid-19 in the country. 562 of the patients currently under treatment in hospitals across the country are said to be in critical condition.

A total of 4,264,053 tests have been conducted so far.

Earlier, on October 13, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had expressed concerns over a surge in coronavirus cases and mortality during the last five days.

Planning Minister Asad Umar chaired a meeting of the NCOC wherein the provincial chief secretaries and officials of the health ministry briefed the participants regarding the COVID-19 situation and the government’s steps to control it.

It was informed that the rate of infections is consistently rising during the last five days besides a spike witnessed in mortality due to COVID-19. An increase up to 40 per cent in positive cases of coronavirus was recorded during the last week.

