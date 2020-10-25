Sukkur CTD killed two terror suspects in an encounter
Web Desk
11:35 AM | 25 Oct, 2020
Sukkur CTD killed two terror suspects in an encounter
Share

SUKKUR – Counter Terrorism Department CTD of police on Sunday claimed to kill two terrorists in an encounter at Jaffarabad road.

As per the CTD officials, suspected bikers were signalled to stop at a checkpoint when they opened fire at the police officials.

Crossfire injured two terror suspects, and they were arrested by policemen.

According to the officials, the injured succumbed to their injuries while on the way to the hospital.

Police also recovered material used for making suicide vests, two pistols and a motorcycle. The two men were experts to make suicide jackets CTD in-charge official said.

Police also claimed the involvement of slain terrorists in multiple terror activities including 2008-10 attacks.

More From This Category
15 men gang-raped, filmed teenage sisters in ...
02:16 PM | 25 Oct, 2020
Punjab CM Usman Buzdar inaugurates much awaited ...
01:44 PM | 25 Oct, 2020
Karachi police chief tests positive for ...
01:21 PM | 25 Oct, 2020
First Pakistani women police warden selected for ...
01:06 PM | 25 Oct, 2020
Safe City Project: CM Sindh Murad directs to ...
12:43 PM | 25 Oct, 2020
Authorities to crackdown on smoke emitting ...
12:19 PM | 25 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Scarlett Johansson to star in 'Bride' for Apple, A24
04:06 PM | 24 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr