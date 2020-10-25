Authorities to crackdown on smoke emitting vehicles, factories as AQI worsens in Lahore

LAHORE – The administration of Lahore has ordered a crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles factories to eliminate the heavy smog that blankets Lahore during winters.

Commissioner Lahore Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghuman directed to a crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles. Factories that emit smoke despite clear instructions should be sealed, Ghuman ordered.

A joint team would conduct anti-smog operations across Lahore six days a week. Action in accordance with the law should be taken against those who burn waste or do any other violations.

Nearly 462 vehicles were fined and 45 were impounded in last 20 days.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, (51-100) is satisfactory, (101-200) is moderate, (201-300) is poor, (301-400) is very poor and (401-500) is considered severely hazardous.

The air quality index in the city rose to nearly 200 on Sunday (today).