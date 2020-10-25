First Pakistani woman police warden selected for UN Mission
01:06 PM | 25 Oct, 2020
LAHORE – The first lady warden of City Traffic Police, Salma Abdul Ghani has departed for a UN mission to represent Pakistan on Saturday.

Salma will be representing the Pakistani police in Sudan.

According to the police, the country has been selected for the mission after nine long years. DSP Muhammad Khan from Lahore police along with 12 cops from Punjab and 27 from across the country are going to join the UN mission.

Talking to media, Ghani said she was very happy to be a part of the mission. This is the first time a traffic police warden has been selected for a mission, reaching this milestone took her 14 years and numerous exams.

The reason behind my success and determination is the support of my parents, she said. They have stood with me throughout my life and now is the time I want to make them proud.

CTO Hammad appraised the selection of the first female cop; he said it is a matter of respect for the entire force.

