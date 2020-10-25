Eight more trains to be privatised from next month, Railways minister

LAHORE – Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed said on Saturday that eight more trains would be privatised from the 12th of next month.

Addressing a press conference at PR Headquarters here on Saturday, I want private parties to come forward and run their freight trains using the railway’s infrastructure and properties.

Under the public-private partnership, Railways had given four freight trains to private parties. Online booking of freight trains had been started to stop irregularities in this regard.

Addressing recent terror attacks in Pakistan, the federal minister said, terrorists are regrouping and miscreants have entered in the country. I am praying for the public meetings in Peshawar and Quetta.

“Price hike and dearness is a real issue and Imran Khan will overcome this issue within the time of coming four weeks,” Sheikh Rasheed added.