11:16 AM | 18 Oct, 2020
Pakistan Railway introduces online booking for freight trains
11:16 AM | 18 Oct, 2020
LAHORE – Pakistan Railway has started online booking for freight trains and also restored the old schedule of passenger trains.

Speaking with journalists in Lahore, Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that the technical allowance of thirty-one thousand workers and the mileage allowance of drivers has been increased.

Prime Minister has assured to pay the dues of all pension holders as soon as possible, he added.

Rasheed further said that a biometric system will be installed soon in the railway's offices and tender in this regard will be issued very soon.

