Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 18 June 2021
09:54 AM | 18 Jun, 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs111,800 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 95,850 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 87,865 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs102,485 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Karachi
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Islamabad
|PKR 111,850
|PKR 1,420
|Peshawar
|PKR 111,900
|PKR 1,420
|Quetta
|PKR 111,985
|PKR 1,420
|Sialkot
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Attock
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Gujranwala
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Jehlum
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Multan
|PKR 111,975
|PKR 1,420
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Gujrat
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Nawabshah
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Chakwal
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Hyderabad
|PKR 111,950
|PKR 1,420
|Nowshehra
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Sargodha
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Faisalabad
|PKR 111,900
|PKR 1,420
|Mirpur
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
