Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,347 new infections, 19 deaths
Web Desk
09:10 AM | 5 Jul, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,347 new infections, 19 deaths
Share

ISLAMABAD – At least 19 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,347 fresh infections have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 22,427 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 963,660.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 650 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 907,934. As of Monday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 33,299 while the national positivity rate was recorded at 2.97 percent.

At least 340,902 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 346,852 in Punjab 138,533 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 82,969 in Islamabad, 27,419 in Balochistan, 20,558 in Azad Kashmir, and 6,427 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

NCOC makes Covid vaccination mandatory for staff, ... 02:26 PM | 4 Jul, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top monitoring body makes Covid vaccination mandatory for animal sellers across the ...

Moreover, 10,776 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,520 in Sindh, 4,4340 in KP, 780 in Islamabad, 588 in Azad Kashmir, 312 in Balochistan, and 111 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 45,245 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 14,778,275 since the first case was reported.

UAE leads the world as most vaccinated nation ... 09:58 PM | 4 Jul, 2021

ABU DHABI – The United Arab Emirates has overtaken Seychelles to become the world's most vaccinated nation, ...

More From This Category
PM Imran to visit Gwadar today to review ...
10:19 AM | 5 Jul, 2021
PM Imran asks world to mobilise institutions ...
11:41 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
UAE leads the world as most vaccinated nation ...
09:58 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
Pakistan exposes Indian involvement in Lahore ...
07:08 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
Marriyum’s video of enjoying Malam Jabba zip ...
06:29 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
#PakArmyHelpStudents trending as students invoke ...
05:05 PM | 4 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fans worry as Minal Khan admitted to hospital
05:40 PM | 4 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr