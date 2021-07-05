Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,347 new infections, 19 deaths

ISLAMABAD – At least 19 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,347 fresh infections have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 22,427 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 963,660.

Statistics 5 Jul 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 45,245

Positive Cases: 1347

Positivity % : 2.97%

Deaths : 19 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 5, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 650 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 907,934. As of Monday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 33,299 while the national positivity rate was recorded at 2.97 percent.

At least 340,902 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 346,852 in Punjab 138,533 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 82,969 in Islamabad, 27,419 in Balochistan, 20,558 in Azad Kashmir, and 6,427 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 10,776 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,520 in Sindh, 4,4340 in KP, 780 in Islamabad, 588 in Azad Kashmir, 312 in Balochistan, and 111 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 45,245 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 14,778,275 since the first case was reported.