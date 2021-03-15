Covid-19: Pakistan reports 2,253 new cases, 29 deaths

ISLAMABAD – At least 29 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 2,253 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 13,537 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 607,453.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,307 patients have recovered from the novel virus while the total recoveries stand at 571,878. The total count of active cases is 22,038.

At least 261,411 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 186,659 in Punjab 76,104 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 48,081 in Islamabad, 19,220 in Balochistan, 11,017 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,961 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 5,769 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,458 in Sindh, 2,159 in KP, 526 in Islamabad, 320 in Azad Kashmir, 202 in Balochistan, and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 44,061 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 9,529,763 samples have been tested so far.

On Sunday, the National Assembly secretariat has been closed till March 16 amid rising coronavirus cases. A notification issued on Sunday stated that all activities of the National Assembly have been partially suspended and the Secretariat offices have also been shut down to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.