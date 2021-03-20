Pakistan to fix prices of Russian, Chinese COVID-19 vaccines in 48 hours

KARACHI – The federal government will announce the prices of coronavirus vaccines imported by private firms from Russian and China in a couple of days.

Reports said that pricing committee of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had recommend prices to the federal cabinet that will fix the final price after reviewing all matters.

The process of fixing the price has been expedited after Pakistan received first batch of Russia-made Sputnik V vaccine earlier this week.

An official told The News that the drug pricing committee analysed the landing prices of both the Russian and Chinese vaccines and recommended their prices to the cabinet, adding that now the government is likely to announce the prices within a couple of days.

The first shipment of Russian vaccine Sputnik-V, comprising 50,000 doses, arrived at the Jinnah International Airport of the port city on Wednesday.

Russian trade representative in Sindh capital has facilitated private pharmaceutical firm for receiving the first batch of Sputnik-V vaccines. The shipments of the Covid-19 vaccine from now onwards will be delivered to Pakistan at regular intervals to help the south Asian country fight against the deadly virus, he added.

The private pharmaceutical company, which imported the vaccine privately, said they have initially received 50,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. 25,000 adults will be inoculated with the current shipment while around 150,000 more doses of the vaccine will reach Pakistan by the end of this week.