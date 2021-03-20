Ravi Urban Development Authority chairman resigns

LAHORE – Ravi Urban Development Authority, which was recently established to execute a mega project in Punjab’s capital, chairman Rashid Aziz resigned from his post after he was reputedly reprimanded over slow pace of work on the project.

Aziz has sent his resignation to Punjab chief secretary . Local media citing sources said that the chairman was asked to step down.

However, he said that he is resigning due to personal reasons, adding that structure of the road is ready.

Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project (RRUDP) was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 7, 2020 while construction started in December 2020.

It is an approved urban development megaproject in Lahore District that runs along the Ravi River in a northeast to southwest direction.

It includes the construction of a 40,000-hectare (100,000-acre) planned city and the rehabilitation of the Ravi River, which has turned into a nullah of sewerage water after India stopped water of the river, into a perennial freshwater body.

The project will be completed in three phases. It is expected to be the largest riverfront of the world when completed.