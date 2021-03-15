Pakistan’s top monitoring body hints at complete lockdown in KP, Punjab amid third Covid wave

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday hinted at imposing a complete lockdown in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to stern the third Covid-19 wave in Pakistan.

The NCOC also urged the public to strictly follow the standard operating procedures, SOPs, as Covid-19 cases are rapidly rising in the two provinces. Earlier, Federal Minister for Planning and Development and National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar warned that government may have to opt for another complete lockdown in parts of the country if cases rise.

Several areas in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujarat, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Gojra, and Sialkot have been placed under smart lockdown, while a complete lockdown has been imposed in Chichawatni city.

The Islamabad district administration has also sealed three sectors after the COVID-19 cases. Sector F-11 (1), I-8 (4), and I-10 (2) have been sealed.

The National Assembly secretariat has been closed till March 16 amid the third wave. All kinds of activities and meetings have been partially suspended and the Secretariat offices have also been shut down to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

National Assembly secretariat closed till March ... 12:00 PM | 14 Mar, 2021 ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly secretariat has been closed till March 16 amid rising coronavirus cases. A ...

On the other hand, 29 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 2,253 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll has surged to 13,537 whereas the number of confirmed cases stands at 607,453.