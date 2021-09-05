Covid-19: Pakistan reports 3,747 cases, 61 deaths in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 61 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 3,747 fresh cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.

According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 26,175 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,179,305.

Statistics 5 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 57,908

Positive Cases: 3747

Positivity % : 6.47%

Deaths : 61 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 5, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,940 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,060,881. As of Sunday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 92,249 while the national positivity has recorded at 6.47 percent.

At least 437,311coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 401,373in Punjab 164,732 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 100,758 in Islamabad, 32,374 in Balochistan, 32,718 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,039 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,039 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 6,955 in Sindh, 5,087 KP, 873 in Islamabad, 706 in Azad Kashmir, 340 in Balochistan, and 175 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 57,908 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 18,053,326 since the first case was reported.