COVID-19: Philippines announces to lift travel ban on Pakistan, 9 other countries

MANILA – The Philippines has announced to revoke the travel ban for all inbound travelers from Pakistan and nine other countries starting September 6, the presidential spokesperson said Saturday.

Reports in international media quoting sources said President Rodrigo Duterte approved to lift the current travel restrictions in Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

A statement of Duterte cited "International travelers coming from the above-mentioned countries shall, however, comply with the appropriate entry, testing, and quarantine protocols”. However, any future travelers from the said countries will have to spend 14 days in quarantine upon arrival, it added.

The incumbent authorities announced the decision for economic recovery on its inoculation programme as the country, which has among the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia, is battling a renewed surge in Covid-19 cases driven by community transmission of the more infectious Delta variant.

The travel ban was first imposed on April 27 in wake of the rising cases of the Covid-19 pandemic in parts of the world.

Earlier, the World Health Organization’s representative in the Southeast Asian country had announced that the Delta variant is now the dominant case in the Philippines.