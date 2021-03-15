PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry reacts to UoL students' expulsion for hugging on campus
02:26 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
LAHORE – Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has reacted to the expulsion of two private university students who embraced after getting engaged on campus, after a video of the incident spread on social media this week.

In the clip, a female university student gets down on one knee and proposes to her boyfriend; the couple can then be seen hugging and holding bouquets of flowers as onlookers cheer them on and film the scene.

The University of Lahore said the pair had acted "in violation of university rules."

It added in a statement on Friday that they had failed to appear before a disciplinary hearing and were later expelled for "serious infraction of the code of conduct."

Opposing the extreme decision of the University of Lahore, Fawad wrote: ‘Every girl has the right to marry of her own will as marriage by choice is one of the basic rights Islam gives to women." 

He urged the university administration to "reconsider its decision" since it is against Islam to consider girls as property."  

Soon after the tweet of the ruling party leader, a large number of Pakistan’s moral brigade started lambasting the science minister.

Speaking on such sensitive topics in the country also comes with its price as many of the public figures have faced moral policing; something Pakistanis are too familiar with. Here are some of the reactions to the tweet of the PTI leader.

Public displays of affection between couples -- whether married or not -- are viewed as culturally and religiously unacceptable.

