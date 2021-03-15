PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry reacts to UoL students' expulsion for hugging on campus

LAHORE – Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has reacted to the expulsion of two private university students who embraced after getting engaged on campus, after a video of the incident spread on social media this week.

In the clip, a female university student gets down on one knee and proposes to her boyfriend; the couple can then be seen hugging and holding bouquets of flowers as onlookers cheer them on and film the scene.

The University of Lahore said the pair had acted "in violation of university rules."

It added in a statement on Friday that they had failed to appear before a disciplinary hearing and were later expelled for "serious infraction of the code of conduct."

Opposing the extreme decision of the University of Lahore, Fawad wrote: ‘Every girl has the right to marry of her own will as marriage by choice is one of the basic rights Islam gives to women."

مرضی سے شادی ہر لڑکی کا بنیادی حق ہے، اسلام عورتوں کو جو حقوق دیتا ہے مرضی کی شادی ان حقوق میں مرکزی حیثئیت رکھتی ہے یونیورسٹی انتظامیہ اپنے فیصلے پر نظرثانی کرے، لڑکیوں کو پراپرٹی سمجھنا اسلام کے خلاف ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 15, 2021

He urged the university administration to "reconsider its decision" since it is against Islam to consider girls as property."

Soon after the tweet of the ruling party leader, a large number of Pakistan’s moral brigade started lambasting the science minister.

Speaking on such sensitive topics in the country also comes with its price as many of the public figures have faced moral policing; something Pakistanis are too familiar with. Here are some of the reactions to the tweet of the PTI leader.

یونیورسٹی نے مرضی سے شادی کرنے پر نہیں، شادی سے پہلے سہاگ رات سرعام منانے کی کوشش کرنے پر نکالا ہے۔۔ اتنی انہوں نے دو کلو مچھلی کھا لی تھی جو صبر نہیں تھا ہو رہا — Imran A Raja®️ (@ImranARaja1) March 15, 2021

فواد چوہدری مرضی کی شادی کرنا ہر لڑکی کا حق ہے مذہب اسلام اس کی اجازت دیتا ہے

لیکن

سر عام بےحیائی پھیلانے کی مذہب اجازت نہیں دیتا۔

اگر اپ کو اس طرح کی آزادی پسند ہے تو آپ اپنی بہن یا بیٹی کو سر عام روڈ پر پپیاں جھپیاں کرنے کی اجازت دیں اور ویڈیوز بنا کر سوشل میڈیا پر وائرل کریں۔ — Nazish Shahzad❤🇵🇰 (@Nazish_Shez) March 15, 2021

ایک منٹ کہ لیے اس لڑکی کو ہٹا کر اپنی لڑکی سمجھ کر دیکھو — jawad abbasi (@JawadAhmedAbb13) March 15, 2021

ان دو کی وجہ سے نا جانے کتنے والدین خوفزدہ ہو گئے ہیں۔۔۔

ہمارا کلچر بھی ہے ،ہماری روایات ہیں اُنھیں بھی مدنظر رکھا کریں — محترم وقاص امجد (@waqas_amjaad) March 15, 2021

او بےشرم۔آدمی کبھی اپنی بہن بیٹی کو کسی کے گلے لگا دیکھر تجھے کیا غیرت نہیں آئے پھر ٹویٹ کرنا کہ میری بہن بیٹی کسی غیر کے گلے لگی ہے یہ اسکا حق ہے ۔

تیرے جیسوں کی ہی وجہ سے آج میرا جسم میری مرضی والے سر چڑھ گئے ہیں ۔

تم غلیظ لوگ اسلام کے نام پہ بدنما داغ ہو

😡😡😡 — بابر اقبال گوندل (@IamBIG_PTI) March 15, 2021

لیکن یہ کون سا طریقہ ہے شادی کرنے کے

کہ سب کے سامنے بگل گیر ہو کر

ماں باپ کی غیر موجودگی میں پروپوزل



یہ جاہلیت ہے مسٹر فواد صاحب — M. Sajid Irshad 🤲 (@MSajidarshad) March 15, 2021

فواد چودھری جی مجھے لگتا صبح صبح اپ کا دماغ ہل گیا اپ تو میرا جسم میری مرضی سرپرست اعلیٰ بن گے ہو ہم اسلام کی حدوں کو عبور نہی کر سکتے اپ کی ٹویٹ کا دکھ ہوا اپ کو شرم سے ڈوب مر جانا چاہئے آج اپ نے ماروی سرمد جیسی کنجریوں کو خوش کر خ خود بڑا حرام دا ہونے کا ثبوت دیا — Umar Hayat Bajwa (@UmarHayatBajwa) March 15, 2021

مسئلہ لڑکی کی پسند کی شادی نہیں ھے مسئلہ یہ ھے کہ جو طریقہ انھوں نے adopt کیا ھے وہ غلط ھے۔ یہی کام وہ دونوں اکیلے میں، اپنے رشتہ داروں میں یا اپنے والدین کے سامنے کر سکتے تھے ۔ یونیورسٹی کو اس سے کوئی تکلیف نہیں ہونی تھی۔ اسلامی تعلیمات یا پاکستان کا قانون سرعام بوس و کنار

1 — Shakil Ahmad (@shakilahmad1970) March 15, 2021

آپ جیسے لوگوں نے اس ملک کے معاشرتی نظام کو تباہ کر کہ رکھ دیا ہے پہلے اسلام کو پڑھو پھر بات کرو آپکی ہر بات اسلامی نظام کے خلاف ہوتی ہے شادی میں عورت کی مرضی اسکا بنیادی حق ہے مگر حیوانوں کی طرح سرعام بے حیائی کا حق کوئی مزہب بھی نہی دیتا

یہ کنجر خانہ ہے۔ — Tahir Kashmiri (@TahirKashmri) March 15, 2021

Public displays of affection between couples -- whether married or not -- are viewed as culturally and religiously unacceptable.