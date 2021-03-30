Former IOK CM Farooq Abdullah contracts Covid-19
Web Desk
10:57 AM | 30 Mar, 2021
SRINAGAR – The 83-year-old former Indian Occupied Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah is self-isolating after contracting Covid-19 a month after being vaccinated.

National Conference (NC) president got his first dose of Covid-19 jab at a hospital earlier March 2.

‘My father has tested positive for COVID-19 and is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested, his son Omar Abdullah tweeted.

I request anyone who has come in to contact us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions, the tweet further stated.

Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 235 new covid cases, taking the total to 1,30,228.

On Monday, President Dr Arif Alvi and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak have tested positive for the coronavirus. 

