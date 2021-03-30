Mysterious fire reduces audit record of Guddu Thermal Power Plant to ashes
Mysterious fire reduces audit record of Guddu Thermal Power Plant to ashes
GUDDU – A mysterious fire that erupted in the audit room of Guddu Thermal Power Plant Station Saturday turned the important records into ashes.

According to the sources, the precious equipment was also burnt along with audit record documents however the cause behind the inferno remained unknown.

Two of the fire tenders rushed to the thermal power station to control the raging fire.

Earlier in Feb, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) publicised its Inquiry Committee report on the nationwide total power system blackout that occurred on January 9pinpointing that a bolted fault caused the blackout and pinned it to the negligence of the staff of the Guddu Power Plant.

The report also held the management of Guddu Power Plant accountable for the national blackout, citing their lack of supervision.

