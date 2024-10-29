Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Roads leading to Naran, Babusar Top, Gilgit closed due to snowfall

Roads Leading To Naran Babusar Top Gilgit Closed Due To Snowfall

PESHAWAR – Authorities have closed roads leading to several tourist destinations including Naran, Babusar Top, Batakundi, Gilgit and Skardu due to heavy snowfall.

The tourists travelling to these areas have been advised to return from Batakund, police said, adding that roads are slippery due to snow fall. They said such slippery roads could lead to accidents.

A spokesperson for the tourism authority said the first snowfall of the winter was received at the tourist spot Batakundi in the Naran Valley. A few days ago, snowfall was also received at Babusar Top.

The spokesperson said tourists can get any information by contacting the tourism department through helpline, 1422.

Naran is a beautiful valley in northern Pakistan, renowned for its stunning landscapes, lush greenery, and crystal-clear rivers.

The best time to visit these destinations is from May to September when the weather is pleasant and the roads are accessible.

Every year, thousands of tourists travel to these valleys to spend quality times.

