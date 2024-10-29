Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan fails to convince US for Dr Aafia’s release, admits Ishaq Dar

Pakistan Fails To Convince Us For Dr Aafias Release Admits Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar admitted on Tuesday that the efforts made by the government to persuade the US government for Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s pardon have not yet succeeded.

He stated this while addressing an international conference. He said Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had also written a letter to US President Joe Biden, requesting her pardon on humanitarian grounds.

He revealed that a three-member committee has now been formed to meet with US parliamentarians to lobby for her pardon, release, and repatriation to Pakistan.

Earlier this month, the premier wrote to US president seeking clemency for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, who has been languishing in American detention for years.

It was revealed when Islamabad High Court’s Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan was hearing a petition filed by Fauzia Siddiqui seeking Dr. Aafia’s release from an American prison and her repatriation. Additional Attorney General Manzoor Iqbal appeared in court.

Earlier this year, Dr Aafia’s attorney Clive Stafford Smith revealed that her client continued to suffer sexual assault at Fort Worth, Texas jail.

American council representing Pakistani national – who is serving an 86-year sentence – had reported that Siddiqui continued to face ongoing sexual harassment, including a recent incident two weeks ago where a security guard allegedly raped her as punishment.

After meeting with Dr Aafia, Stafford Smith said sexual abuse had not stopped so far and that she was being consistently subjected to physical harassment.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal – 29 Oct 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.15 278.95
EUR Euro 297.4 300.15
GBP UK Pound Sterling 356.85 360.35
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.6 74.15
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.3 75.95
AUD Australian Dollar 183.75 184.94
BHD Bahrain Dinar 730.7 738.7
CAD Canadian Dollar 199.56 201.96
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 39.82 40.22
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.36 35.71
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.87 906.37
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 63.34 63.94
NZD New Zealand Dollar 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.98 25.28
OMR Omani Riyal 715.2 723.7
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.54 76.24
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc 317.51 320.31
THB Thai Baht 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search