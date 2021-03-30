Cabinet reshuffle: Tabish Gauhar given petroleum; Fawad Ch likely to get Information ministry

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday gave the additional portfolio of petroleum ministry to his special assistant on power Tabish Gauhar while Minister for Science and Tech Fawad Chaudhry will likely to get the Information ministry.

A notification issued by the cabinet division cited the removal of Nadeem Babar as SAPM on Petroleum and giving the additional charge of the ministry to Tabish Gauhar. Nadeem Babar resigned from his post after the PM asked him to leave his post over his alleged involvement in the fuel crisis.

Fawad Chaudhry will get the Information & Broadcasting however, he wants to retain his charge of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

In the latest rearrangement of the federal cabinet, the premier removed Finance Minister Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and gave the portfolio to Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar as an additional charge.

On March 26, SAPM Nadeem Babar resigned from his post after the premier asked him to leave his post over his alleged role in the fuel crisis during June 2020 in the country.

According to the sources, Farrukh Habib is likely to be made minister of state while Kashmir Committee might be given again to Syed Fakhar Imam, taking it back from Shehryar Afridi.

Shibli Faraz, Faisal Vawda, Usman Dar, and Faisal Javed Khan will also get key ministries in the latest cabinet reshuffle.