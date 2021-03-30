Cabinet reshuffle: Tabish Gauhar given petroleum; Fawad Ch likely to get Information ministry
Web Desk
12:41 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
Cabinet reshuffle: Tabish Gauhar given petroleum; Fawad Ch likely to get Information ministry
Share

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday gave the additional portfolio of petroleum ministry to his special assistant on power Tabish Gauhar while Minister for Science and Tech Fawad Chaudhry will likely to get the Information ministry.

A notification issued by the cabinet division cited the removal of Nadeem Babar as SAPM on Petroleum and giving the additional charge of the ministry to Tabish Gauhar. Nadeem Babar resigned from his post after the PM asked him to leave his post over his alleged involvement in the fuel crisis.

Fawad Chaudhry will get the Information & Broadcasting however, he wants to retain his charge of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

In the latest rearrangement of the federal cabinet, the premier removed Finance Minister Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and gave the portfolio to Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar as an additional charge.

Hammad Azhar replaces Dr Hafeez Shaikh as Finance ... 06:40 PM | 29 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD -  Federal Minister of Industries and Production Hammad Azhar was given additional charge of the ...

On March 26, SAPM Nadeem Babar resigned from his post after the premier asked him to leave his post over his alleged role in the fuel crisis during June 2020 in the country.

According to the sources, Farrukh Habib is likely to be made minister of state while Kashmir Committee might be given again to Syed Fakhar Imam, taking it back from Shehryar Afridi.

Shibli Faraz, Faisal Vawda, Usman Dar, and Faisal Javed Khan will also get key ministries in the latest cabinet reshuffle.

Fawad Chaudhry, Shibli Faraz likely to get ... 07:38 PM | 29 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry and Information Minister Shibli Faraz are ...

More From This Category
FM Qureshi leads Pakistani delegation at HoA-IP ...
12:24 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
Mysterious fire reduces audit record of Guddu ...
11:41 AM | 30 Mar, 2021
ACES Meet 2021 – Multi-national air combat ...
10:07 AM | 30 Mar, 2021
Asif Zardari receives first dose of Covid-19 ...
12:15 AM | 30 Mar, 2021
PM Imran accepts Prince Mohammad bin Salman's ...
09:27 PM | 29 Mar, 2021
Asad Al Bahr-II – Pakistan, Qatar hold naval ...
09:27 PM | 29 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
PM Imran’s aide slams Iffat Omar for ‘jumping queue’ to get vaccinated
11:17 PM | 29 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr