Dr Hafeez Shaikh tests positive for COVID-19
Web Desk
01:09 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Former finance minister and famous Pakistani economist Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has tested positive for the novel Covid-19.

Newly-appointed Finance Minister Hammad Azhar in a Twitter statement confirmed that Dr. Hafeez Shaikh has contracted the deadly virus.

“Just found out that Dr. Hafeez Sheikh has tested positive for Covid-19,” he tweeted, praying for his swift recovery and good health.

On Monday, President Dr. Arif Alvi and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak also tested positive for Covid-19, days after getting Covid jabs.

On the other hand, Pakistan has recorded a sharp increase in Covid-19 infections as 100 patients have died of the novel virus during the past 24 hours while 4,084 new cases were recorded on Tuesday (today).

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 14,356 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 663,200.

