FM Qureshi leads Pakistani delegation at HoA-IP conference
DUSHANBE – The ninth Ministerial Conference of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process (HoA-IP) has started in Tajikistan’s capital.
The Pakistani delegation being led by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is being accompanied by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood, Pakistan's Ambassador in Tajikistan Imran Haider, and senior officers of the Foreign Office.
Pakistani FM will highlight Pakistan's positive efforts for the Afghan peace process and Afghanistan's development within the regional framework. He will also hold consultations with key regional and international allies.
Foreign Minister @SMQureshiPTI media talk on the sidelines of the Heart of Asia Istanbul Process Summit#APPNews #HearofAsiaConfrence @TeamSMQ pic.twitter.com/WBkcgY265N— APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) March 30, 2021
Speaking with Pakistan’s premier news agency on the sidelines of the conference, he said that the world knows Pakistan’s stance on Afghanistan and regional politics. We believe if there will be peace and stability here then our wish of regional connectivity will go forward and that will benefit Pakistan and the region, he further added.
