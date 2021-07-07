Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,517 cases, 15 deaths in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 15 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,517 fresh infections have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 22,469 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 966,007.

Statistics 7 Jul 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,287

Positive Cases: 1517

Positivity % : 3.27%

Deaths : 17 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 7, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 877 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 909,525. As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 34,013 while the national positivity rate was recorded at 3.27 percent.

At least 342,228 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 347,180 in Punjab 138,727 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 83,155 in Islamabad, 27,502 in Balochistan, 20,641 in Azad Kashmir, and 6,574 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 10,791 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,536 in Sindh, 4,346 in KP, 781 in Islamabad, 589 in Azad Kashmir, 315 in Balochistan, and 111 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 46,287 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 14,861,926 since the first case was reported.