Indian SC hears over 140 petitions against CAA today
Web Desk
11:38 AM | 22 Jan, 2020
Indian SC hears over 140 petitions against CAA today
Share

NEW DELHI - The Indian Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a batch of over 140 pleas against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) today (Wednesday).

A three member bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justices S  Abdul Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna will hear the petitions, most of which demand that the law be withdrawn.

Some of the petitions filed later have also sought a stay on the operation of the legislation which came into force on January 10.

The challenge to the law in the Indian top court comes in backdrop of countrywide protests against it, which resulted in dozens of causalities.

More From This Category
Indian SC hears over 140 petitions against CAA ...
11:38 AM | 22 Jan, 2020
Israeli troops kill three Palestinian youth near ...
10:23 AM | 22 Jan, 2020
China with world community’s help wants to curb ...
07:06 PM | 21 Jan, 2020
Ukrainian aircraft was hit by two short-range ...
10:18 AM | 21 Jan, 2020
One in three girls from poor households has never ...
03:01 PM | 20 Jan, 2020
India rated as world’s fifth-most dangerous ...
09:51 AM | 20 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Taylor Swift reveals mother's brain tumor diagnosis
03:12 PM | 22 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr