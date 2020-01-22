Govt forms FIA’s special team to investigate wheat crisis
Share
LAHORE – In a bid to determine the responsible persons behind the prevailing wheat crisis countrywide, the federal government has constituted a special team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).
According to media reports, the FIA’s deputy director will head the team to determine the cause and responsible persons who have caused the crisis.
The FIA team will also inquire about the amount of wheat bought by the mill owners and the amount of wheat flour produced by those mills.
The team will also present a report to higher officials, carrying recommendations to end the wheat crisis and revealing the total production of wheat, the surplus amount and a list of those who who purchased the commodity from the open market.
The report will also highlight the role played by the government officials in the matter.
- Pakistan on right track after tackling inherited economic woes, says ...08:37 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
- Naming Babar Azam as captain, PCB announces squad for T20 matches ...08:14 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
- China rejects US diplomat's 'negative propaganda' against CPEC ...08:01 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
- Gippy Grewal meets Javed Afridi07:15 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
- Pakistan issues health alert over China's coronavirus07:14 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
- HBO Max orders royal family comedy ‘The Prince’02:55 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
- Mahira Khan asks Shireen Mazari for an update on the Zainab bill02:39 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
- HUM Style Awards 2020 nominations are out02:11 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019