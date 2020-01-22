Govt forms FIA’s special team to investigate wheat crisis
Web Desk
12:04 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
Govt forms FIA’s special team to investigate wheat crisis
Share

LAHORE – In a bid to determine the responsible persons behind the prevailing wheat crisis countrywide, the federal government has constituted a special team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

According to media reports, the FIA’s deputy director will head the team to determine the cause and responsible persons who have caused the crisis.

The FIA team will also inquire about the amount of wheat bought by the mill owners and the amount of wheat flour produced by those mills.

The team will also present a report to higher officials, carrying recommendations to end the wheat crisis and revealing the total production of wheat, the surplus amount and a list of those who who purchased the commodity from the open market.

The report will also highlight the role played by the government officials in the matter.

More From This Category
Pakistan on right track after tackling inherited ...
08:37 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
China rejects US diplomat's 'negative propaganda' ...
08:01 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
Pakistan issues health alert over China's ...
07:14 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
CEOs YouTube, Siemens call on PM Imran
04:08 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
President Trump to visit Pakistan soon: FM Qureshi
03:41 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
SHO suspended for harassing woman in Khanewal
01:46 PM | 22 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Taylor Swift reveals mother's brain tumor diagnosis
03:12 PM | 22 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr