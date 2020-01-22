Govt forms FIA’s special team to investigate wheat crisis

LAHORE – In a bid to determine the responsible persons behind the prevailing wheat crisis countrywide, the federal government has constituted a special team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

According to media reports, the FIA’s deputy director will head the team to determine the cause and responsible persons who have caused the crisis.

The FIA team will also inquire about the amount of wheat bought by the mill owners and the amount of wheat flour produced by those mills.

The team will also present a report to higher officials, carrying recommendations to end the wheat crisis and revealing the total production of wheat, the surplus amount and a list of those who who purchased the commodity from the open market.

The report will also highlight the role played by the government officials in the matter.