Hussain Faisal becomes approver in fake accounts case against Zardari
ISLAMABAD - Hussain Faisal Jamot became approver in the mega money laundering case.
According to media reports, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has submitted a report pertaining to the matter in the accountability court (AC).
Asif Zardari, along with his sister, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Sindh Faryal Talpur, Omni Group’s director Abdul Ghani Majeed and others are nominated in the case.
Earlier, Omni Group chief financial officer (CFO) Aslam Masood and officers of a private bank including Kiran Aman and Noreen Sultan had turned approvers against the suspects in the mega money laundering case.
