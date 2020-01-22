Sarwat Gillani, Fahad Mirza are giving us some major travel inspiration on Instagram

We try really hard not to say goals but these are vacation goals you guys!
Asma Malik
01:06 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
Sarwat Gillani, Fahad Mirza are giving us some major travel inspiration on Instagram
ROME - Pakistani TV star Sarwat Gilani is currently holidaying in Rome serving major travel goals. The JPNA movie star had recently shared pictures from her romantic and dreamy vacation where she is accompanied by her husband, Fahad Mirza.

She took to Instagram to share snippets with her fans. From the unique Roman architecture to trying out scrumptious food to posing for pictures with her husband to some fun activities, Sarwat is making the most of her vacation.

Gillani had shared beautiful videoes and pictures from her trip to Rome on her Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram

Raffaele you are amazing!

A post shared by Sarwat Gilani Mirza (@sarwatg) on

View this post on Instagram

The look of love!

A post shared by Sarwat Gilani Mirza (@sarwatg) on

View this post on Instagram

Romance in Rome 😍

A post shared by Sarwat Gilani Mirza (@sarwatg) on

On the work front, she is gearing up for her next project, a YouTube web series in which she will play a Christian woman.

