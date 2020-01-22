Sarwat Gillani, Fahad Mirza are giving us some major travel inspiration on Instagram

ROME - Pakistani TV star Sarwat Gilani is currently holidaying in Rome serving major travel goals. The JPNA movie star had recently shared pictures from her romantic and dreamy vacation where she is accompanied by her husband, Fahad Mirza.

She took to Instagram to share snippets with her fans. From the unique Roman architecture to trying out scrumptious food to posing for pictures with her husband to some fun activities, Sarwat is making the most of her vacation.

Gillani had shared beautiful videoes and pictures from her trip to Rome on her Instagram handle:

On the work front, she is gearing up for her next project, a YouTube web series in which she will play a Christian woman.

