Pakistan Army chief visits forward sectors along LoC (VIDEO)
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has emphasised that continuous vigil and readiness to counter all threats and contingencies is vital for ensuring security along the Line of Control that divides the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to ISPR tweet, the top military commander visited forward areas along the LoC on Thursday, where he was briefed about the on ground situation along the LOC and operational preparedness of the formation.
He interacted with the troops deployed along LOC in Kot Kotera sector, while appreciating their combat readiness and high state of morale.
Earlier, on arrival, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.
