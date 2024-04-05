Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Technology

You can mine Cryptocurrency for FREE on your phone now!

Web Desk
10:00 PM | 5 Apr, 2024
cryptocurrency
Caption: cryptocurrency

In the fast-growing world of cryptocurrency, new tools and startups are providing a fresh breath of air. One of these is Silencio, an app that is changing how people mine crypto, and it's free to use.

Silencio is shaking up the usual way of mining crypto by giving folks an easy-to-use phone app. It lets anyone with a smartphone mine crypto without any hassle. You can get it on both Android and iOS devices, so it's pretty easy to get started.

So, how does Silencio work? Let's break it down

The main goal of Silencio is to fight noise pollution by being the biggest community science project in the world. When you use the app, you earn crypto based on how noisy it is around you. It's measured in decibels (dBA). This cool idea not only encourages people to mine crypto but also raises awareness about noise pollution.

The Silencio app enables users to share their surrounding sound levels (dBA) and earn rewards for their contributions. Users can also monetize their data when it’s sold.

How to mine cryptocurrency using Silencio app?

All you have to do is download the Silencio app on your phone, and you can start mining crypto right away. Also, while you're mining, you're helping out with environmental stuff. The app uses real-time data from users to give info about noise pollution in different places.

As of now, the Silencio network boasts over 92,000 smartphones functioning as noise sensors, striving to combat the global issue of noise pollution.

And there's more! Silencio isn't just about mining crypto. The data it collects can also be useful for businesses in different industries like real estate, hotels, farming, insurance, city planning, and schools. With this data, they can better deal with noise pollution and make life better for everyone.

Silencio's simple way of mining crypto not only lets you earn money easily but also lets you do something good for the environment. With its easy-to-use app and cool idea, Silencio is set to change how people mine crypto and help the environment at the same time.

The Silencio app's coin is set to be listed on various cryptocurrency exchanges this year, with expectations that its value could range between one to two dollars at the time of listing. Below are the links to download the Silencio App.

For Android mobile phones, click on the link provided below:

Silencio App for Android

For Apple mobile phones, click on the link provided below:

Silencio App for Apple

After installing the app, enter the invite code "newman911," then proceed by providing your email address to continue. You'll receive a verification code on your email, which you'll need to copy and paste into the app. Finally, create a username and password to log in to the app.

Download Silencio now and start mining crypto while making a difference!

NOTE: After receiving numerous requests and significant interest from our readers, Daily Pakistan is providing information about various cryptocurrency projects and ways to earn money. However, please refrain from considering this information as financial advice.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Technology

10:00 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

You can mine Cryptocurrency for FREE on your phone now!

09:52 PM | 4 Apr, 2024

12-year-old boy commits suicide in Lahore after mother refuses to ...

11:34 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

WhatsApp restored after disruption in Pakistan

03:50 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

ZTE expands its horizons in Pakistan with its budget-friendly Blade ...

08:35 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

Zindigi, Zong collaborate to elevate digital financial services in ...

11:35 AM | 2 Apr, 2024

OPPO Reno11 5G now available nationwide: redefining mobile ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:27 AM | 6 Apr, 2024

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 6 April 2024

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Gold prices see decline in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 6 April 2024

Pakistani rupee continues to recover against US dollar in open market on April 6, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.3 280.4
Euro EUR 299.5 302
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350 354
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.18 746.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.5 38.9
Danish Krone DKK 40.48 40.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.91 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.02 169.02
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 721.71 729.71
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.35 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.13 309.63
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: