In the fast-growing world of cryptocurrency, new tools and startups are providing a fresh breath of air. One of these is Silencio, an app that is changing how people mine crypto, and it's free to use.
Silencio is shaking up the usual way of mining crypto by giving folks an easy-to-use phone app. It lets anyone with a smartphone mine crypto without any hassle. You can get it on both Android and iOS devices, so it's pretty easy to get started.
The main goal of Silencio is to fight noise pollution by being the biggest community science project in the world. When you use the app, you earn crypto based on how noisy it is around you. It's measured in decibels (dBA). This cool idea not only encourages people to mine crypto but also raises awareness about noise pollution.
The Silencio app enables users to share their surrounding sound levels (dBA) and earn rewards for their contributions. Users can also monetize their data when it’s sold.
All you have to do is download the Silencio app on your phone, and you can start mining crypto right away. Also, while you're mining, you're helping out with environmental stuff. The app uses real-time data from users to give info about noise pollution in different places.
As of now, the Silencio network boasts over 92,000 smartphones functioning as noise sensors, striving to combat the global issue of noise pollution.
And there's more! Silencio isn't just about mining crypto. The data it collects can also be useful for businesses in different industries like real estate, hotels, farming, insurance, city planning, and schools. With this data, they can better deal with noise pollution and make life better for everyone.
Silencio's simple way of mining crypto not only lets you earn money easily but also lets you do something good for the environment. With its easy-to-use app and cool idea, Silencio is set to change how people mine crypto and help the environment at the same time.
The Silencio app's coin is set to be listed on various cryptocurrency exchanges this year, with expectations that its value could range between one to two dollars at the time of listing. Below are the links to download the Silencio App.
For Android mobile phones, click on the link provided below:
For Apple mobile phones, click on the link provided below:
After installing the app, enter the invite code "newman911," then proceed by providing your email address to continue. You'll receive a verification code on your email, which you'll need to copy and paste into the app. Finally, create a username and password to log in to the app.
Download Silencio now and start mining crypto while making a difference!
Pakistani rupee continues to recover against US dollar in open market on April 6, 2024.
In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.3
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.18
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.48
|40.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.71
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.13
|309.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.