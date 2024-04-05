In the fast-growing world of , new tools and startups are providing a fresh breath of air. One of these is Silencio, an app that is changing how people mine crypto, and it's free to use.

Silencio is shaking up the usual way of mining crypto by giving folks an easy-to-use phone app. It lets anyone with a smartphone mine crypto without any hassle. You can get it on both Android and iOS devices, so it's pretty easy to get started.

So, how does Silencio work? Let's break it down

The main goal of Silencio is to fight noise pollution by being the biggest community science project in the world. When you use the app, you earn crypto based on how noisy it is around you. It's measured in decibels (dBA). This cool idea not only encourages people to mine crypto but also raises awareness about noise pollution.

The Silencio app enables users to share their surrounding sound levels (dBA) and earn rewards for their contributions. Users can also monetize their data when it’s sold.

How to mine using Silencio app?

All you have to do is download the Silencio app on your phone, and you can start mining crypto right away. Also, while you're mining, you're helping out with environmental stuff. The app uses real-time data from users to give info about noise pollution in different places.

As of now, the Silencio network boasts over 92,000 smartphones functioning as noise sensors, striving to combat the global issue of noise pollution.

And there's more! Silencio isn't just about mining crypto. The data it collects can also be useful for businesses in different industries like real estate, hotels, farming, insurance, city planning, and schools. With this data, they can better deal with noise pollution and make life better for everyone.

Silencio's simple way of mining crypto not only lets you earn money easily but also lets you do something good for the . With its easy-to-use app and cool idea, Silencio is set to change how people mine crypto and help the at the same time.

The Silencio app's coin is set to be listed on various exchanges this year, with expectations that its value could range between one to two dollars at the time of listing. Below are the links to download the Silencio App.

For Android mobile phones, click on the link provided below:

Silencio App for Android

For Apple mobile phones, click on the link provided below:

Silencio App for Apple

After installing the app, enter the invite code "newman911," then proceed by providing your email address to continue. You'll receive a verification code on your email, which you'll need to copy and paste into the app. Finally, create a username and password to log in to the app.

Download Silencio now and start mining crypto while making a difference!

NOTE: After receiving numerous requests and significant interest from our readers, Daily Pakistan is providing information about various projects and ways to earn money. However, please refrain from considering this information as financial advice.