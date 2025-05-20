Govt announces Youm-e-Takbeer public holiday on May 28

By Our Correspondent
2:22 pm | May 20, 2025
Sindh Govt Announces Public Holiday On May 28

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has declared a public holiday on May 28 on account of Youm-e-Takbeer across Pakistan.

A notification has been issued in this regard, stating that all government departments will remain closed on Wednesday.

It is recalled that the Cabinet Division issued the schedule of public holiday for 2025 in December last when it had also declared that there will be holiday on May 28.

The Sindh government has also issued a notification for a public holiday on May 28 on account of the Youm-e-Takbeer.

More to follow

