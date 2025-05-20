Woman dies after husband’s desperate attempt for child near Faisalabad

FAISALABAD – A woman lost her life after she consumed herbal medicine brought by husband from a local “hakeem” for conceiving a child in Chak Jhumra near Faisalabad.

According to police, the incident occurred within the limits of Chak Jhumra police station, where a man named Nosheer brought medicine from herbalist for his wife Sana Noor.

Police stated that the couple had no children and were longing to have one. The husband decided to seek treatment from the herbalist and brought home a prescription, which he administered to his wife.

After consuming the herbal medicine, the woman’s condition began to deteriorate, and she experienced severe kidney pain.

She was taken to the hospital but succumbed to her condition. Police have registered a case against both the husband and the herbalist.