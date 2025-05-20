Pcb Opens Applications For New Coaching Staff

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially announced openings for new coaches, signaling a significant revamp in its coaching staff.

According to the advertisement issued by the PCB, the board is seeking qualified professionals for four key roles: batting coach, bowling coach, fielding coach, and a strength and conditioning coach. This move comes as part of PCB’s ongoing efforts to enhance the performance and skill development of the national cricket team.

Interested candidates have been invited to submit their applications by June 6, 2025.

This initiative highlights PCB’s commitment to strengthening Pakistan cricket by engaging experienced and specialized coaching personnel in preparation for upcoming international assignments.