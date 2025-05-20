Schoolgirl dies due to extreme heat in Bahawalnagar

A heartbreaking incident occurred in Haroonabad, Bahawalnagar, where a 13-year-old student of a government school passed away due to intense heat and humidity during school hours.

According to a spokesperson for the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the eighth-grade student fell seriously ill in her classroom as the temperature soared. She reportedly had a pre-existing heart condition and collapsed due to a suspected cardiac arrest triggered by the extreme weather.

Despite immediate efforts to transport her to the hospital, the young girl could not survive. Authorities are now facing growing concerns over student safety and the need for better heat management protocols in schools, particularly during the current heatwave sweeping across the region.