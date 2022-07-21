PAKvSL: Shaheen Afridi rested for second Test against Sri Lanka

GALLE – Pakistan's leading bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been rested for the second match of the Test series against Sri Lanka, the Pakistan Cricket Board said Thursday.

Blessed with a tall gangling frame and the ability to bowl fast, the left-arm pacer sustained a knee injury during the maiden game.

Pakistan Cricket Board revealed that the 22-year-old will miss the second Test in wake of a knee injury sustained on the fourth day of the first Test.

The star bowler will stay with the Test side in the island nation, where his initial rehabilitation and management will continue under the supervision of the team’s medical staff, PCB said.

Earlier, the leading wicket-taker underwent an MRI as he felt a pulled muscle in his leg. Shaheen led the bowling attack in the first game with four wickets rattling the hosts’ batting order.

On Wednesday, Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique hit an unbeaten 160 as Men in Green chased down a record target of 342 in Galle to beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in the first Test.