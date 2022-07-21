Shagufta Ejaz shares hilarious new video on current political situation

Revered Pakistan actress Shagufta Ejaz took a witty jab at the current political scenario of the country.

Unlike other celebrities mimicking politicians or sharing outright attacks on the incompetence of government officials, Ejaz took the other way and shared a bit low-key comeback.

Dressed in a shalwar kameez and wearing a bindi (a decorative mark worn in the middle of the forehead by Indian women, especially Hindus), the Rishtay Biktay Hain actress can be seen mourning while an apparently dead person lays behind and a woman by her side. She cries about the deceased going to a place with "no electricity, water or gas, and where there are no crops or greenery but heaps of sand -quite a deserted place."

The woman next to Ejaz naively asks, "did they go to Pakistan?" to which both Ejaz and the deceased fall out of character and are dumbfounded.

Although the take was supposed to be perceived as funny and sarcastic at the same time, netizens felt the need to school Ejaz over her allegedly mocking video, especially when dressed as an Indian. Nevertheless, the Bebasi actress took no notice and went on about her business.

It is true that the current political turmoil in the country is forcing people to criticise others while offending none.

Earlier, the actor shared her thoughts against the violence on PTI ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ in Islamabad as well. Ejaz condemned the acts of violence and torture on women, children, and elderly people.

