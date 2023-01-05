‘Yet to Come’ – BTS’ concert film hits Pakistani cinemas next month

LAHORE – The revolutionary and world famous K-pop boy band BTS is all set hit the Pakistani cinemas with its concert film Yet to Come screening in the country next month.

A local cinema chain Cinepax announced the release of the film on its Instagram handle where it also shared an official poster of it, which will be screened on Feb 1.

The Korean ban on its official Twitter handle also shared that the film will be released worldwide on Feb 1, stating that tickets will be available from Jan 11.

However, the Pakistani cinema chain is yet to share the schedule of selling of tickets for the film, which is said to be re-edited and remixed for the big screens.

It will feature the band members Jin, SUGA, j-hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook at their concert Yet to Come in Busan that was held last year in October.