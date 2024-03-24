PCB announces seven-member selection committee without a chairman 

Search

05:04 PM | 24 Mar, 2024
LAHORE – Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi announced the establishment of a seven-member selection committee tasked with choosing the national cricket team.
Speaking at a press conference held at the PCB headquarters, Naqvi emphasized that the selection committee would operate without a designated chairman. "There will be no chairman. All committee members will collectively make decisions," he stated.
The committee will comprise cricketers Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Yusuf, Abdul Razzaq, and Asad Shafiq, along with the team’s captain, head coach, and data analyst.
Regarding senior players, Naqvi disclosed that Haris Rauf's central contract had been reinstated, and Imad Wasim was persuaded to retract his decision to retire, which he agreed to, as confirmed by the PCB chief.
Naqvi stressed the importance of selecting a robust squad for the upcoming World Cup in the US and the West Indies, asserting that team selection would be devoid of favoritism.
Regarding the selection of the captain, Naqvi mentioned that a decision would be made after discussions on whether to retain Shaheen Afridi or appoint a new captain.
He further disclosed plans to form a panel of coaches comprising both Pakistani and foreign coaches. Naqvi mentioned ongoing negotiations with a foreign coach, who stepped aside following media attention, as he added.
Naqvi expressed confidence in forming what he described as "a dream team" and anticipated that the effects of the measures he was implementing would become evident within five years.
He affirmed that the cricket board's funds would be allocated towards enhancing cricket infrastructure. While acknowledging that instant changes were not feasible, Naqvi emphasized the necessity of taking steps towards team building.
Moreover, Naqvi hinted at the possibility of launching a women's league modeled after the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

