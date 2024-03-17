Meet the Hindu woman who fasts in full spirit every Ramadan!

Fasting has been practised by different cultures and religions throughout history, often with the belief that it promotes discipline, self-control and a deeper connection with one's inner self. However, in today's world, fasting is associated with Islam and Muslims more than any other religion and its followers.
Neelam Gokulsing, a non-Muslim Mauritian expat currently living in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), began fasting during Ramadan in 2021 in Malaysia as a gesture of solidarity with her Muslim friends.
“I have a lot Muslim friends in Malaysia, and we used to have suhoor and iftar together. For me, it was all about solidarity and understanding that part of their culture although I am a Hindu,” says 26 years old Neelam who works at a Fintech company and arrived in Dubai two years ago.
After moving to Dubai, Neelam continued fasting to align with the majority around her during Ramadan. Initially, fasting was about solidarity, but it evolved into a journey of self-discovery for her.
“It involves grasping the spiritual aspect of fasting, where individuals cleanse themselves and embrace associated concepts. It’s like teamwork that shows you all the values that you can uncover about yourself.”
The discipline required to maintain a fast while managing daily tasks and responsibilities has provided Neelam with valuable insights into her own character.
After embracing the spirit of Ramadan, Neelam’s future goals include learning Arabic to further integrate into the UAE’s culture and society.
