Ex-Afghan PM Gulbuddin Hekmatyar condemns atrocities in IIOJ&K

10:55 AM | 22 Oct, 2020
Ex-Afghan PM Gulbuddin Hekmatyar condemns atrocities in IIOJ&K
Share

ISLAMABAD - Former Afghan Prime Minister, leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has strongly condemned atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

While speaking at the Institute of Policy Studies, Islamabad, the former Afghan premier urged New Delhi to learn a lesson from the defeat of Soviet Union and NATO in Afghanistan, adding that the Kashmir issue cannot be resolved by force. 

Hekmatyar said that India should resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the will of Kashmiri people.

More From This Category
TTP’s major terror bid foiled in Balochistan, ...
12:23 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
Court orders to provide mattress, chair and home ...
11:59 AM | 22 Oct, 2020
Boxer Amir Khan declares Imran Khan “amazing” ...
11:27 AM | 22 Oct, 2020
Iqama case: NAB summons Khawaja Asif today
11:10 AM | 22 Oct, 2020
Punjab approves Rs6.14b for NMU
11:06 AM | 22 Oct, 2020
Ex-Afghan PM Gulbuddin Hekmatyar condemns ...
10:55 AM | 22 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maya Ali and Emmad Irfani to star in Shoaib Mansoor's upcoming film
12:37 PM | 22 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr