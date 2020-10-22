Ex-Afghan PM Gulbuddin Hekmatyar condemns atrocities in IIOJ&K
10:55 AM | 22 Oct, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Former Afghan Prime Minister, leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has strongly condemned atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).
While speaking at the Institute of Policy Studies, Islamabad, the former Afghan premier urged New Delhi to learn a lesson from the defeat of Soviet Union and NATO in Afghanistan, adding that the Kashmir issue cannot be resolved by force.
Hekmatyar said that India should resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the will of Kashmiri people.
