"A welcome sign," Pakistan on 'peaceful' transfer of power in Afghanistan

06:25 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday termed the "peaceful" transfer of power in Afghanistan a welcome sign, days after the Taliban took control of the country after President Ashraf Ghani’s escape.  

He stated this while briefing media about decisions taken by the federal cabinet in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The information minister further said that the decision about recognising the Taliban government will be taken after having a consultation with the international government.

Talking about the Single National Curriculum (SNC), he said that PTI had committed to introduce a uniform curriculum throughout the country before coming into power.

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the first phase SNC in Islamabad for students of class one to five. Speaking on the occasion, he said that uniform curriculum is a way that leads to freedom.

He said that Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza has been directed to come up with new sports policy. The decision was taken after the federal government and the Olympic Association of Pakistan came under fire over country’s poor performance in Tokyo Olympics 2020. 

