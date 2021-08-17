Lahore Traffic wardens suspended for misbehaving with family in Cavalry Ground

07:02 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
Lahore Traffic wardens suspended for misbehaving with family in Cavalry Ground
LAHORE – Two officials of traffic police were suspended on Tuesday after they were spotted misbehaving with two citizens in the Cavalary Ground area in a viral video.

The traffic wardens stopped a woman driving a car without wearing a seat belt, reports said. In the video a woman can be seen talking to the cops, when one of them thrashed a man accompnyaing the woman.

When the woman tried to intervene, the traffic officials also misbehaved with her.

Taking action, Lahore Chief Traffic Officer Muntazir Mehdi have suspended traffic warden Shahid and traffic police assistant Munawar.

