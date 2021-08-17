Lahore Traffic wardens suspended for misbehaving with family in Cavalry Ground
Share
LAHORE – Two officials of traffic police were suspended on Tuesday after they were spotted misbehaving with two citizens in the Cavalary Ground area in a viral video.
The traffic wardens stopped a woman driving a car without wearing a seat belt, reports said. In the video a woman can be seen talking to the cops, when one of them thrashed a man accompnyaing the woman.
When the woman tried to intervene, the traffic officials also misbehaved with her.
Taking action, Lahore Chief Traffic Officer Muntazir Mehdi have suspended traffic warden Shahid and traffic police assistant Munawar.
Watch: Ranjit Singh's statue vandalised for third ... 12:50 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
LAHORE – A man was apprehended for vandalizing the statue of Sikh leader Maharaja Ranjit Singh for the third ...
- Taliban spokesperson holds first press conference after Afghanistan ...08:31 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Hundreds booked for assaulting female TikToker at Lahore’s Greater ...07:46 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- PM Imran assures Afghan delegation of Pakistan’s support for peace ...07:17 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Lahore Traffic wardens suspended for misbehaving with family in ...07:02 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
-
- Omair Rana requests for prayers amid battle with lung disease05:28 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrate 7 years of marriage04:51 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Afghan TV channel resumes broadcast with female anchor04:19 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021