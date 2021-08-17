Pakistan President and First Lady visit the sets of Kurulus: Osman

Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi along with his wife Samina Alvi recently visited the set of the popular historical Turkish series Kurulus: Osman.

The producer of the Turkish series Mehmet Bozdag shared a series of pictures on his Twitter handle. In his tweet, he thanked the President of Pakistan and his wife for visiting the sets.

Furthermore, he also expressed gratitude as they put their trust and interest in the drama.

Platomuzu ziyaret eden Pakistan Cumhurbaşkanı Sayın Dr. @ArifAlvi, Hanımefendi Samina Alvi ve heyetini ağırlamaktan şerefyab olduk. Kendilerine teveccühlerinden ve alakalarından ötürü şükranlarımı sunuyorum. Onların aracılığıyla tüm kardeş Pakistan Halkını selamlıyorum. ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/BL7vevV8F4 — Mehmet Bozdağ (@mmehmetbozdag) August 16, 2021

Multiple photos and videos of President Alvi and his wife along with the main characters of the play have been shared on social media.

Recently, President Alvi landed in Istanbul on a three-day visit at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Kurulus: Osman has gained immense popularity in Pakistan in a short span of time, provided that it is the sequel to Dirilis: Ertugrul. Created by Mehmet Bozdağ, the drama focuses on the life of Osman I, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

Earlier, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry also visited the set of the historical Turkish series alongside his family.