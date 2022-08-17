PAKvNED – Babar Azam breaks another record in ODI cricket

11:14 AM | 17 Aug, 2022
Source: PCB (Twitter)
ROTTERDAM – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continued his record-breaking spree in ongoing ODI series against the Netherlands.

The right-hand batsman overtook former South African batter HashimAmla for most aggregate runs . after 88 ODI innings.

According to CricWick, Amla managed to score 4,473 runs in 88 ODIs whereas the current number one batsman has surpassed him after smashing 4,516 runs as he made 74 runs against the Netherlands in first ODI match. 

No other batter in the history of ODI cricket now has scored as many runs as him in the first 88 ODI innings, said the cricket portal.

Pakistan on Tuesday outclassed Netherlands by 16 runs and lead the three match series by 1-0.

The hosts displayed A-game as they gave a solid fight back to Men in Green who hardly save the first game of series.

Babar Azam to be awarded with Sitar-e-Imtiaz 01:45 PM | 14 Aug, 2022

Pakistan captain Babar Azam will be awarded with “Sitar-e-Imtiaz”, 3rd-highest honour & civilian award, ...

