GCU graduate died during abortion, reveals former class-fellow
08:10 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
GCU graduate died during abortion, reveals former class-fellow
LAHORE – Police have arrested one of the two suspects, who fled after leaving the body of a girl at a hospital in Lahore.

The suspect, who has been identified as Osama, was arrested with the help of the CCTV footage installed at the hospital.

Osama, during the interrogation, revealed that the deceased, who had completed his degree from Government College University (GCU), Lahore was his class fellow, adding that they were having an affair.

He said that all the deceased was taken to a private clinic outside the Lahore for an abortion, which was not in the knowledge of her parents.

During the abortion attempt, the girl lost massive blood and got unstable. She was being taken back to Lahore when she died.

Police teams are conducting raids to arrest the other suspect, who had come to the hospital with the suspect.

