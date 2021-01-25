Pehli Si Muhabbat crosses 2.2 million views in just one day after release
07:28 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
Pehli Si Muhabbat crosses 2.2 million views in just one day after release
Pehli Si Mohabbat's first episode has left the fans hooked to its thrilling storyline. Marking the comeback of Parey Hut Love couple Maya Ali and Sheheryar Munawar, fans quickly fell in love with the crackling chemistry of the two leads.

From Rakhshi and Aslam's first meeting to the introduction of the characters, the first episode featured two families from Hyderabad living peacefully. Things go downhill when Rakhshi's father brings home a second wife.

Directed by Anjum Shahzad and penned by Faiza Iftikhar, Pehli Si Muhabbat has begun on an engaging note. Within 24 hours of its release, the first episode has amassed more than 2.2 million views on Youtube.

Twitter users adored the drama as it was one of the top trends on Twitter even before the episode began.

Here is the video of the first episode:

Apart from Maya and Sheheryar, the cast includes HSY, Nausheen Shah, Rabia Butt, Saba Hameed, Shabbir Jan and Uzma Hassan in pivotal roles.

